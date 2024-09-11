Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,145.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,145 ($14.97) and last traded at GBX 1,155.34 ($15.11), with a volume of 5897320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($15.56).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.15) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,637.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,005.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.01, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,409 ($18.43) per share, for a total transaction of £140,900 ($184,255.26). Insiders own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

