Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,145.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,145 ($14.97) and last traded at GBX 1,155.34 ($15.11), with a volume of 5897320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,190 ($15.56).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.15) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.
In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,409 ($18.43) per share, for a total transaction of £140,900 ($184,255.26). Insiders own 25.75% of the company’s stock.
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
