Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Worthington Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Worthington Enterprises has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Worthington Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

WOR stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.71. 20,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,936. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Enterprises has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $69.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Worthington Enterprises ( NYSE:WOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.79%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Worthington Enterprises from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

