Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Insider Monica Melancon Sells 5,040 Shares

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) insider Monica Melancon sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $391,406.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,661.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.63 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,245.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

