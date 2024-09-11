Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $364.87

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 364.87 ($4.77) and traded as low as GBX 335 ($4.38). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 336.25 ($4.40), with a volume of 60,249 shares trading hands.

Wynnstay Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 350.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 364.87. The stock has a market cap of £77.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts:

Wynnstay Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is currently 6,800.00%.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.