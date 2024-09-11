Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. 35,354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 631,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XMTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Get Xometry alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xometry

Xometry Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $787.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.65 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the second quarter worth $55,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.