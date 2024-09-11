XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.54

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.24. XPeng shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 1,088,184 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Macquarie upgraded XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Natixis bought a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 122.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 2,615.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

