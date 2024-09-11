Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Trading Down 6.6%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 45,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 739,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPOF. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $623.01 million, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.66.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 80.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 203,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 684.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 95,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.