Zacks Research Comments on Johnson Controls International plc’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $70.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

