Zacks Research Weighs in on Honda Motor Co., Ltd.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Honda Motor in a report released on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43. Honda Motor has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

