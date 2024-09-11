Zacks Research Weighs in on Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.82. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.80.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,948.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.