Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $35,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 111.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.31. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoetis

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.