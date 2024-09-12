111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 1,216.4% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 111 stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of 111 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Get 111 alerts:

111 Stock Performance

Shares of YI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 80,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,105. 111 has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

About 111

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.