20,274 Shares in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Eagle Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $410,690,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,796,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 172,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 117,715 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 67,784 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 146,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 62,451 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance
Shares of BUG opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The stock has a market cap of $784.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $31.78.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Cybersecurity ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 4 Stocks to Watch as Analysts Adjust Their Expectations
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Super Micro’s Delayed Filing: A Warning or an Opportunity?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Key Reasons Why Rocket Companies Stock Will Rally Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.