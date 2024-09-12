24,622 Shares in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Satellogic by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 15,458,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,053,000 after buying an additional 2,078,064 shares during the period. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SATL stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Satellogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28.

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

