24,962 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,962 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CRH by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $85.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $91.02.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

