3,491 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $769.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

