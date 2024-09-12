36,295 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6,178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 18,233,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,019,000 after buying an additional 17,943,042 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,898,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after buying an additional 288,111 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,812,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,644,000 after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,873,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,264,000 after purchasing an additional 94,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,745,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,703,000 after purchasing an additional 281,371 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $78.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

