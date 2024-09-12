39,884 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $517,035,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,519,000 after buying an additional 3,620,436 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,064 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,757,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

