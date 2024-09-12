43,680 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Barclays dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

