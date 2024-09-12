44,140 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Idaho Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock opened at $87.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.67.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.