620 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Bought by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $331.36 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $236.38 and a twelve month high of $350.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

