6,542 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 240,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 58,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 44,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

