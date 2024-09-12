8,266 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $192.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.