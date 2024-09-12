8,266 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Purchased by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ QQQM opened at $192.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $207.24.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Super Micro’s Delayed Filing: A Warning or an Opportunity?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Key Reasons Why Rocket Companies Stock Will Rally Soon
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Alnylam Stock Soars 65%: Find Out What’s Behind the Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.