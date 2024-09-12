91 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $409.27 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $416.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.