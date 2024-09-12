97,148 Shares in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Bought by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned 0.09% of Red Rock Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,409,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,672,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,136,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,292,000 after acquiring an additional 209,593 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,373,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,582,000 after acquiring an additional 413,871 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,386,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,951,000 after acquiring an additional 32,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,196,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,706,000 after acquiring an additional 251,855 shares in the last quarter. 47.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Red Rock Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Down 0.5 %

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 83.84% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.49 per share, with a total value of $3,650,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,914,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,870,261.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Kord Nichols sold 49,464 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,868,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 67,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,650,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,914,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,870,261.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $10,426,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

