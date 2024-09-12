AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Short Interest Up 1,745.0% in August

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 922,500 shares, a growth of 1,745.0% from the August 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,844,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AAP Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAPJ traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 240,937,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,541,102. AAP has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

About AAP

AAP, Inc engages in the debt collection, infrastructure construction, business, and real estate development business. The company was formerly known as Borneo Energy USA, Inc and changed its name to AAP, Inc in September 2011. AAP, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

