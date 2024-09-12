Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.71. 156,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,183. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.