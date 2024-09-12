Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,051. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
