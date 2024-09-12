Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 64.3% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ASGI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.80. 71,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,826. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

