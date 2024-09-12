Achain (ACT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.34

Achain (ACT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $0.34 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000857 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001367 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Achain Profile

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

[Telegram](https://t.me/AchainOfficial)[Github](https://github.com/Achain-Dev/Achain2.0)[Medium](https://achainfoundation.medium.com/)[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/Achain%5FOfficial)[LinkedIn](https://www.linkedin.com/company/achain-foundation/)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/Achain-124056884987435/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW7vfe7L2B803H0P0r8TWDw)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/39500805/achain-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

