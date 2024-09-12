Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MA opened at $488.01 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a market cap of $453.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,467 shares of company stock valued at $431,056,895. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

