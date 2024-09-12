Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,352,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,685,000 after purchasing an additional 236,697 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 301,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 35,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

View Our Latest Report on TROW

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.