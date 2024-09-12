Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $26.25 Million Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $26,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 335 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,740. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The Cigna Group stock opened at $357.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $342.53 and a 200-day moving average of $343.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

