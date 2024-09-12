Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $28.35 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,616 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $166.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.54. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.14.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

