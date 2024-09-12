Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Best Buy worth $13,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 895 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.3% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $97.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.51. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276 in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.