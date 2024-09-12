Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 5,673 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Lennox International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.23% of Lennox International worth $44,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $65,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 10.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $567.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $334.53 and a 52 week high of $594.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $562.89 and a 200-day moving average of $515.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,052 shares of company stock worth $7,563,793 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LII has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.62.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

