Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ) Director Mark Robert Kolebaba Sells 255,000 Shares

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) Director Mark Robert Kolebaba sold 255,000 shares of Adamera Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$38,250.00.

ADZ stock opened at C$0.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Adamera Minerals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.10 and a 52-week high of C$0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States.

