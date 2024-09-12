ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Shares Down 12.8%

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.55 and last traded at C$11.56. Approximately 246,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 127,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.26.

ADF Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.10 million. ADF Group had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 13.27%. As a group, analysts predict that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

