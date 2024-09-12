Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Adient in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 44.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adient by 6.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Adient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ADNT opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

