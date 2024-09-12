Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the August 15th total of 672,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aditxt Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ADTX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 79,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,172. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02. Aditxt has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($4.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 615.43% and a negative net margin of 5,016.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

About Aditxt

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

