ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Director Lawrence P. Guiheen Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -845.50 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,298,000 after buying an additional 1,442,799 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,382,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 447,743 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $17,221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,582,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after buying an additional 575,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

