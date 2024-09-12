ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Up to $12.24

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.24, but opened at $12.62. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 2,132 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ADS-TEC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

ADS-TEC Energy Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Further Reading

