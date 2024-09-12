ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the security and automation business on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

ADT has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ADT to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. ADT has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ADT will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

