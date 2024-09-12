Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 49,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 811.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $149.86 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average is $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

