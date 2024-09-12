AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 1,428.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.58. 7,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,378. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

