AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in PBF Energy by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 135,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 84,003 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBF. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,042,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,237,577.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 3,017,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,572,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBF opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.56. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

