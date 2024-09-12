AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 736,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 121,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

NYSE IHG opened at $101.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $112.08.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.532 dividend. This is a positive change from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.63%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

