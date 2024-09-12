AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $410,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $158.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

