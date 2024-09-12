AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 132.6% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,533.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 18.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Beer by 0.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $344.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $395.00 to $389.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.92.

Boston Beer Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $266.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $278.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.25. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.40 and a 12-month high of $395.52. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.33 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

