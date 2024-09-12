AdvisorShares Investments LLC Makes New $472,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 401.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $193,145,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,063,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,920,000 after buying an additional 835,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,933,000 after buying an additional 630,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.91.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CF opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

